Huntsman appears in court accused of seriously injuring hunt saboteur near Harborough

A former local huntsman has appeared before magistrates accused of seriously injuring a hunt saboteur by riding a horse over him during a meet near Market Harborough.

Chris Mardles, 25, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Mel Broughton, an animal rights activist with the Northants Hunt Saboteurs group.

Mr Broughton suffered a collapsed lung and several broken bones in the incident outside Sibbertoft on September 5, 2020.

He was flown to hospital by air ambulance for urgent treatment as police launched an investigation.

Mardles, of Petworth, West Sussex, was formerly a member and whipper-in with the Northamptonshire-based Pytchley Woodland Hunt.

He was taken before Northampton magistrates’ court on Monday (May 23).