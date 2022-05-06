Huge boulder hurled through front window of family’s home in Desborough

Police are launching an urgent investigation after a massive boulder was hurled through the front window of a terrified family’s home in Desborough.

The people at the house, including young children, were lucky to escape unhurt and were left seriously shaken up after the frightening incident happened late on Wednesday night (May 4).

The house on Harborough Road, Desborough, was randomly targeted at about 10pm.

The shocking assault sent lethal jagged shards of glass flying across the lounge.

The occupants, including youngsters, had walked out of the room just moments earlier when the attack was launched.

A man wearing dark clothes was spotted running off from outside the house, close to the pathway to Weavers Mead.

A neighbouring home’s window was also shattered in a copycat attack on Monday (May 2).

Northamptonshire Police are launching an urgent appeal for eye-witnesses as they hunt the people responsible.

