Householders in Desborough warned to be extra-vigilant after a string of aggravated burglaries

Householders are being warned by police to be extra-vigilant after a string of aggravated burglaries in north Northamptonshire - including one in Desborough.

Police are issuing the urgent warning after residents have been threatened by burglars and had cash and jewellery stolen in the mini-crimewave over the last week alone.

Officers are now stepping up neighbourhood patrols in Desborough as well as right across north Northamptonshire in a bid to deter and catch the raiders.

Today Insp Nathan Murray said: “We understand that these offences will cause a lot of concern among the community.

“I would like to reassure local people that an investigation has been launched led by our CID (detectives) and that we are doing everything we can to apprehend the offenders.

“Burglars often look for easy targets and often, by putting some small crime prevention measures in place, this can deter them from burgling your home,” said Insp Murray.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their homes and we will do everything we can to apprehend the people that are doing this.

“Finally, I also want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious in their local areas to contact us.

“We would rather be called in good faith to something that turns out to be nothing, than to not be called at all.”