Helicopter tracks suspects after dangerous high-speed chase in the Harborough district

Two suspects were tracked by a police helicopter when they tried to hide from officers following a dangerous high-speed chase in the Harborough district.

The driver drove into oncoming traffic on a number of occasions during the pursuit.

They then ditched their van and tried to flee on foot - but the police helicopter spotted them.

Both have now been arrested for driving offences.

Leicestershire Police said the arrests were down to good teamwork by their road policing officers, neighbourhood officers and the National Police Air Service.

The drama started at around 8.35pm last night (Wednesday April 12), when officers became aware of a white Ford Transit van travelling through the Wigston area displaying false registration plates.

Shortly after, the van was spotted by road policing officers in Welford Road before travelling into Wistow where it started to increase its speed.

Officers activated their blue lights for the van to stop and it failed to so - and the police chase began.

Leicestershire Police said: "Over the course of approximately 25 minutes, the van was pursued by the specially trained officers and was observed being driving dangerously. This included a number of times overtaking by crossing over solid white lines into oncoming traffic.

"The van then came to stop in the Thurnby Lodge area and two people ran from the vehicle.

"Colleagues from the National Police Air Service (NPAS), who were monitoring the pursuit from above, successfully tracked the two nearby and they were promptly arrested. Neighbourhood Officers monitoring the incident had also made their way to the area to assist."

Both men, aged 30 and 33 and from Leicester, have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and handling stolen goods.

The 33-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified.

PC Sophie Hancock, who is the investigating officer, said: “These arrests are an excellent example of operational policing and team work at its best.