'He looked at her and smirked' - Harborough mum's warning to parents after teenage daughter's attack

File image

A Harborough mum is warning parents and guardians of young people to be vigilant after her teenage daughter was attacked in broad daylight.

The mum says her 17-year-old daughter won’t go out alone after she was grabbed and pushed to the ground by a man on Friday morning (May 17). He then ran away after she began to scream.

The college student had been walking in an alleyway off Auriga Street leading to Britannia Walk, towards the train station, when the incident happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was mostly unhurt although suffered a minor injury to her knee and has since experienced some back pain.

Her mum told the Mail her daughter now did not want to go out alone.

She added: “She was certainly in shock for a while as it was so unexpected.

“She sensed that someone was behind her and at one point half turned around and saw a man, so she quickened her pace. It then all happened really quickly, him coming up behind her and grabbing her. The next thing she was on the ground trying to free herself and he went to cover her mouth with his hand but she just screamed and screamed for help and he ran off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The really nasty part was that he looked at her and smirked.”

She added the man had not tried to take her daughter's mobile phone and bag.

Police are investigating the incident and say increased patrols are being carried out in the area.