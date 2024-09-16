Have you seen this man? Police release image of man after attack in Harborough village
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following an attack in Thurnby, Harborough.
At around 10.35pm on Thursday August 22, two drivers were arguing outside a store in Station Road in Thurnby.
One went into the store and was followed by the other driver who approached him and punched him to the face.
The victim sustained a fractured eye socket.
Police are asking anyone who recognises the man in the image to contact them on 101, quoting 24000502359, or to report information online at www.leics.police.uk.