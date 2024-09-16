Have you seen this man? Police release image of man after attack in Harborough village

Police want to speak to this man.

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following an attack in Thurnby, Harborough.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 10.35pm on Thursday August 22, two drivers were arguing outside a store in Station Road in Thurnby.

One went into the store and was followed by the other driver who approached him and punched him to the face.

The victim sustained a fractured eye socket.

Police are asking anyone who recognises the man in the image to contact them on 101, quoting 24000502359, or to report information online at www.leics.police.uk.