Have you had any of these items stolen recently? Police believe these items might have been stolen from Leicestershire

Have you had any of these items stolen recently? Police in South Worcestershire have recovered them during a burglary investigation. And detectives in West Mercia Police now believe that the haul may have been stolen from Leicestershire.

The cache includes a prized family picture of a dad and his two children on a mini-tractor, watches and jewellery – including rings, pendants, necklaces and brooches.

You are being asked to contact West Mercia Police urgently if they do belong to you – and you can find out more here: https://www.facebook.com/181313889257623/posts/958533111535693/You can also speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

