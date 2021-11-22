Have-a-go-hero threatened with a screwdriver after he bravely challenged thieves in Desborough

A have-a-go-hero was threatened with a screwdriver after he bravely challenged thieves who plundered sheds in Desborough at the crack of dawn.

The local man chased the criminals after they stole tools and other goods from outbuildings on Pioneer Avenue, Desborough, at about 6am on Saturday.

The suspects managed to escape on foot.

But they left behind wheelie bins they’d loaded up with some of their loot.

The gang’s haul included a child’s bike, said Northamptonshire Police.