Harborough's 'Lewis Hamilton wannabe' crashes Range Rover in ditch and is then chased across fields by police dog

A reckless Range Rover driver who police described as Harborough's 'Lewis Hamilton wannabe' ended up crashing in a ditch and then being chased across fields by a police dog.

Only moments earlier, he was spotted driving dangerously through the town and a short time later, after refusing to stop for police, he came off the road near to Marston Trussell - "due to his severe lack of driving ability," according to police.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon (Saturday March 22).

Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police added: "The Neighbourhood Priority Team conducted a search of the area with help from Northants officers, PD (police dog) Bryn and the local farming community who kindly provided us with sightings of the males, who had exited the vehicle."

The white Range Rover in the ditch - and PD (police dog) Bryn. (pics: Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police).

The police dog tracked the suspects across the fields for about four kilometres and found a bag in a hedge containing cash, two mobile phones and documentation relating to the vehicle.

"Whilst tracking towards the next village the two suspects popped out of a field in front of officers on containment and were arrested," added police.

"A quantity of drugs, phones and other items were located inside the vehicle and nearby which was tracked by the excellent PD Bryn.

"Both males were arrested for failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified, dangerous driving, no insurance and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

"Both males have been bailed for further enquiries.

"Thank you, team, for your assistance. Always good when forces and departments work together. Thank you to both our dogs sections!"