Harborough youngsters urged to share their views with police chief

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews is calling on young people to help make the county safer by sharing their views with him.

Mr Matthews has launched a new survey as he aims to find out what 11-25-year-olds think about policing and crime.

Their feedback will be analysed to “understand what action is needed to reduce fear of crime and anti-social behaviour among young people”.

"As I said in my manifesto, it is not for me or anyone else to make assumptions about what the public and our communities want or need.

“I want to hear it from the horse's mouth,” said Mr Matthews, who lives in Kibworth Beauchamp.

"Young people have a valuable insight into crime and policing and can help us protect future generations.

“I want to improve the support we offer to young people and deliver a higher quality service to their peers and the wider public and I'm asking for their help making that happen.

"There are sometimes barriers and trust issues between the police and young people,” admitted the PCC.

“But I want to do everything possible to improve this position by reassuring young residents that I value their feedback and I'm ready to listen.

“Together, we will make a difference."

The survey will take no more than 15 minutes to complete.

It asks respondents how safe they feel in a variety of situations - including their journey to school, when online and at school.

The study also asks how much of a problem certain crimes are in their area.

Are people using or dealing drugs or carrying knives and weapons where you live?

Participants will be anonymous and data collected centrally.

The survey is being launched by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Leicestershire's Violence Reduction Network and Leicestershire Police's Violent and Complex Crime Unit.