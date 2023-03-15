Harborough students reminded of stranger danger after children approached by men who asked them to get in the car

An email was sent to parents at Welland Park Academy

Students are being reminded to be careful after two children were asked to get in a car with a group of men.

The two students from Welland Park Academy were approached by men in a red car near Stuart Road.

As most the teachers were taking strike action today only years 10 and 11 were at school.

A letter to parents – which has been circulated to other schools - said: “We have received a report this afternoon from a concerned parent.

“Their son and his friend were approached by some males in a red car near Stuart Road. The men told them that they knew their Dad, offered them money and told them to get into the car.

“Unfortunately we do not have any further details but the incident is being reported to the police by the parents.

