PCC Matthews' proposal of a £15 increase a year was agreed by Police and Crime Panellists.

Residents in Leicestershire will be facing further tax increases to boost police funding.

Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews proposed an increase of £15 a year, or 29p a week, for a Band D property - taking the total amount of money going towards policing to just over £273.00. This is around 13 per cent of the whole council tax bill. Members of the Police and Crime Panel approved this proposal.

Late last year, the Government announced the precept referendum threshold had been confirmed at £15 for a Band D property, making it clear that the Government expected Police and Crime Commissioners to utilise the extra cash to shore up police funding.

The police precept, which will be paid by council taxpayers across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, remains below the East Midlands average, while the increase from last year is below the rate of inflation.

Mr Matthew’s said that during a presentation on police funding, the financial imperative for public support to increase funding was evident.

He informed panel members that he had consulted the public of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland to establish whether they were willing to pay an extra £10, £12 or £15 towards policing and thanked all those who had responded. He said that he had received nearly 2,300 responses from across the force area, with just over half opting for an increase of £15 in their police precept.

He said: “It is absolutely vital that we protect the improvements to police services seen since 2021,” said Mr Matthews. “It’s no secret that the current financial landscape for policing is the most challenging for over a decade. A nationally-set pay agreement for our local workforce, inflation and fuel costs have all put significant pressure on budgets so every avenue for savings and further ‘bang for each buck’ has been explored.

“However, I remain committed to strengthening local policing which is why areas earmarked for investment are also designed to deliver greater efficiencies. These key areas include better technology, support mechanisms and systems to give Leicestershire Police more time with communities to prevent crime and arrest criminals.

“I’m very grateful to everyone who responded to my consultation,” he added. “Their responses showed that their policing priorities, like mine, remain constant and that they are willing to pay a little more to see them delivered.”

Mr Matthews has also transferred over £600,000 from the Commissioner’s reserves to boost spending on front line policing.

Mr Matthews explained the new budget designed to provide the Chief Constable with the resources needed to sustain significant progress made thanks to the previous budget.

The new budget will contribute to plans for a more visible policing estate, a renewed focus on training up officers, including special constables, and PCSOs as well as recommended implementations following the public disorder in Leicester last year.

The budget will also allow for the relaunch of the Commissioner’s Safety Fund and the re-tendering of victim support and crime prevention provisions.