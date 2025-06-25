A large cannabis factory has been discovered in the north of the Harborough district.

A police warrant was executed at an outbuilding near Tilton on the Hill at 9.30am on Monday after Market Harborough Police's Neighbourhood Priority Team said they had been working on 'intelligence regarding the cultivation of drugs in the local area'.

Sgt Davies from Market Harborough Police said: "This resulted in a large cannabis factory being located inside a specially designed outbuilding. Officers seized approximately £60,000 worth of cannabis.

Four people have been arrested.