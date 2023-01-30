PC Jenny Weilandt, cadet Zack Chauhan, cadet Ryan Johnson, cadet Bella Anstee and PC Barry Harteveld.

Officers are urging the community to join them in their efforts to keep it safe.

Harborough Police and cadets held a recruitment drive, in Welland Park and the Square, last weekend.

Police and cadets were on hand to provide information to those interested in volunteering and supporting the district and its residents.

Goodies and emergency vehicles entertained mini would-be cadets while police also updated residents on their work and encouraged them to share their priorities for the neighbourhood.

The force is also urging residents to sign up for Neighbourhood Link to follow the latest police alerts.

A spokesperson said: “We work hard to ensure we tackle the issues you raise, this is on top of the work of other teams such as CID and Response officers based at our stations.”