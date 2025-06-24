Harborough police investigate reports of a hammer-wielding attacker in town centre
Police are investigating after reports of a hammer attack in Market Harborough.
Officers are carrying out further enquiries relating to an assault in the High Street on Saturday (June 21) at around 5.30pm on Saturday.
It’s believed a man may have been attacked by someone carrying a hammer. When officers arrived at the location no one was found.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate the victim and identify the suspect.
If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information, contact police on 101.
It can also be reported online at leicspolice.link/OlBuF, quoting crime number 25*361557.