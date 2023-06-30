News you can trust since 1854
Harborough paedophile Robin Maughan has his jail sentence increased after admitting more historical offences

The 42-year-old has had 18 months added on to his 12-year sentence
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:18 BST

A paedophile from Market Harborough has had his jail sentence increased after admitting historical offences.

Former singer and entertainer Robin Maughan pleaded guilty at Leicester Crown Court yesterday (June 29) to two charges of sexual activity with a child between November 2004 and June 2005.

The 42-year-old is already serving a 12-year sentence handed down in 2018, after first being sentenced in 2016; and will now spend an extra 18 months behind bars.

At a previous hearing, the judge told Maughan it was now clear he had been "a predatory paedophile" for 15 years, from 2000 to 2015.

When he was first jailed, Leicestershire Police said they believed Maughan may have abused more victims and urged others to get in touch.

Back then, Leicestershire police officer Rob Waddington said: “Maughan is a dangerous man. I know there are more victims of Maughan who have yet to come forward."