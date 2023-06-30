A paedophile from Market Harborough has had his jail sentence increased after admitting historical offences.

Former singer and entertainer Robin Maughan pleaded guilty at Leicester Crown Court yesterday (June 29) to two charges of sexual activity with a child between November 2004 and June 2005.

The 42-year-old is already serving a 12-year sentence handed down in 2018, after first being sentenced in 2016; and will now spend an extra 18 months behind bars.

Robin Maughan

At a previous hearing, the judge told Maughan it was now clear he had been "a predatory paedophile" for 15 years, from 2000 to 2015.

When he was first jailed, Leicestershire Police said they believed Maughan may have abused more victims and urged others to get in touch.