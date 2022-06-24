Harborough nursery launches fundraiser for much-loved former member of staff and gymnastics club stalwart stricken by a critical illness

Rose Darnbrough has been a fantastic character in Market Harborough for many years

A Market Harborough nursery is launching a huge new charity effort to back a much-loved former member of staff and a gymnastics club stalwart stricken by a critical illness.

Castle Lane Day Nursery on Great Bowden Road is raising money for the PSPA (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association) charity after Rose Darnbrough was struck down by a rare degenerative brain disease.

Sadly the mother and grandmother is now being looked after at the Willows care home in Lutterworth – and has “very limited speech, mobility and memory”.

Rose Darnbrough has been a fantastic character in Market Harborough for many years

Harriet Gray, co-director of Castle Lane Day Nursery, told us: “Rose has been a fantastic character in Market Harborough for many years.

“She has worked in a variety of nurseries, as well as running Market Harborough Gymnastics Club for well over 20 years. “During this time Rose has been incredibly passionate about funding for local causes and people.

“Originally from Coatbridge, Rose has lived in England for over 40 years but has never lost her distinctively loud and warm Scottish accent!

“She has always been meticulous about children having good manners, making sure that the children said their pleases and thank-yous,” said Harriet.

“But more than this, Rose has always had a natural, fun-loving way to support children to achieve their goals.

“During her time working at Castle Lane Day Nursery she was well loved by all the parents and children.

“Rose spent a lot of her time in our after-school club, where she had brilliant relationships with all the children.

“She loved doing bingo with them - the children loved shouting out ‘line’ or ‘full house’ and Rose was just as enthusiastic.

“Rose is a wonderful, loveable character.

“On a personal note she has been like a second mum to me.”

Rose, who’s married to John and has a daughter Sian and granddaughter Freddi, began to fall ill in late 2016.

She lost the use of an arm and her memory, speech and mobility also started to deteriorate.

“In March 2021 Rose was diagnosed with Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD), a condition that none of us had heard of and many doctors knew little about.

“Looking back, signs were missed, which we now know to be key characteristics of CBD.

“These included personality changes, sleep problems and mood swings,” said Harriet.

Rose’s husband John and her daughter Sian started to look after her around the clock at home.

But Rose is now being cared for at the Willows care home in Lutterworth.

“I try and visit her once a week.

“Rose has touched so many people over the years and now I really feel I want to give something back.

“We are therefore fundraising for a small charity, PSPA, which supports families and patients who have been diagnosed with CBD,” said Harriet.

“The charity is very passionate about spreading the awareness of the condition and making people aware of the signs and symptoms of this very rare condition.

“And following Rose’s experience, anything we can do to support them in their work would mean a great deal to us all.”

You can donate via this JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/harriet-gray2