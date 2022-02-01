Harborough mum whose daughter was murdered by her ex-boyfriend is backing calls for a tougher sentence for Leicestershire kidnapper

Angel Lynn

A Harborough mum whose daughter was murdered by her ex-boyfriend is backing calls for a man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Leicestershire leaving her with terrible injuries to be given a tougher sentence.

Dr Sue Hills, 59, has spoken out after Chay Bowskill, 20, was convicted of bundling Angel Lynn, 19, into a van in Mountsorrel minutes before the teenager was found seriously injured on the A6 near Loughborough.

Bowskill, of Empingham Drive, Syston, was jailed for seven and a half years.

Chay Bowskill

Angel’s devastated parents Nikki, 47, and Patrick, 53, are launching a national campaign to have his jail sentence increased because he could be freed as early as June 2024.

Attorney General Suella Braverman is now reviewing the case after receiving complaints that Bowskill’s punishment is “unduly lenient”.

Today Sue, of Tur Langton, near Market Harborough, told the Harborough Mail: “This sentence does seem unusually lenient to me.

“The maximum term for stalking, for example, is 10 years in jail.

Alice Ruggles

“So this is very disappointing.

“This sort of coercive and controlling behaviour, violence against women and stalking itself have got to be taken far more seriously,” said Sue.

She set up the Alice Ruggles Trust to combat stalking along with her shattered family after her daughter Alice Ruggles, 24, was killed by her soldier ex-boyfriend in Gateshead in October 2016.

“Tough sentences have got to be handed out in cases like this otherwise it risks sending out the wrong message,” said Sue.

Alice Ruggles with her mum Sue Hills

“So I am very much behind Angel’s family as they try to have a longer sentence imposed.”

Bowskill was found guilty of kidnap at Leicester Crown Court on January 25.

He was also convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour and perverting the course of justice.

Bowskill’s friend Rocco Sansome, 20, of Wanlip Lane, Birstall, was also found guilty of kidnap.

Angel was found lying seriously injured on the A6 at about 10.45am on Thursday September 17, 2020.

The teenager was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Despite intensive medical treatment she remains in hospital almost 18 months later with “catastrophic injuries”.

“Our investigation uncovered that shortly before being found injured, Angel was seen exiting a silver transit van which had pulled up in Loughborough Road in Mountsorrel.

“Bowskill followed her out of the van, forcibly picked her up in the street and carried her back into the van,” said Leicestershire Police.

The van then sped off.

“At some point in the journey after, Angel exited the vehicle while it travelled along the A6.

“Further enquiries later identified the man who carried out the kidnap was Bowskill – who was Angel’s boyfriend - while the driver was Sansome,” said police.

“Both men were arrested at the scene.”

After the case, Det Ch Insp Tony Yarwood, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime team, said: “Angel is a young woman who had plans and aspirations in place and the rest of her life to look forward to.

“Because of the extent of her injuries she now faces constant medical treatment and round the clock care.

Her family remain devastated by what has happened and I praise the strength and bravery they have shown and continue to demonstrate to this day,” said Det Ch Insp Yarwood.

“No verdict or subsequent sentence can make up for the quality of life this young woman has lost."

Angel’s father Paddy said: “Our lives have been changed beyond recognition forever.

“Angel was so full of life and had such a great future ahead of her.

“That future has sadly been taken away from her.

“The catastrophic injuries Angel suffered will mean life will never be the same for her or our family.

“Every day is not only a huge struggle for Angel but also a huge struggle for our family and friends,” said Paddy.

“I know that Angel will never get married now and I will never get to walk my daughter down the aisle.

“Nikki and I will never be grandparents to Angel’s children.

“We don’t know what the future holds for our daughter but we try to put smiles on our faces each day but inside our hearts are bleeding out.”