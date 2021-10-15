Harborough MP expresses his shock after the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess

Shocked Harborough MP Neil O’Brien has this afternoon condemned the “brutal murder” of Conservative MP Sir David Amess earlier today (Friday).

Visibly shaken-up Neil told the Harborough Mail that he will now be reviewing his own personal security just hours after the horrific killing of Sir David, 69, a popular father-of-five.

The Tory MP for Southend West is reported to have been stabbed “multiple times” by a man at his weekly constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea

A 25-year-old man was arrested by armed police at the scene – and police said they are not hunting anyone else over the attack.

Conservative MP Neil told the Mail: “This is truly shocking, just really awful.

“I totally condemn this shocking murder.

“David was one of the nicest men you could wish to meet.

“I didn’t know him that well but our paths crossed from time to time and we sat beside each other.

“And he was such a jolly, friendly, kindly guy.

“It’s just unbelievable, this is so hard to take in.

“It is absolutely devastating – and all my thoughts go out to David’s family and friends,” said Neil.

Asked about if he will now urgently overhaul his own security, the Harborough MP replied: “We will certainly have to think about that.

“Right now the wives, husbands and families of MPs up and down the country will be thinking about this.

“This will be on our all our minds.

“We’ve had two MPs murdered in this country and two near misses in the last few years alone.

“And that there are not that many of us,” stressed Neil, a married dad-of-two.

“This is such a fine line to walk.

“We don’t want our politicians in this country to become remote and cut off from the people.

“But by the same token we all want to get home to our loved ones in one piece every night as well.

“I’ve been holding online surgeries during the Covid pandemic.

“But before that I was holding face-to-face surgeries with people in various village halls across Harborough and at the council offices.

“So we will just need to have a serious think now about how we do meet our local constituents in future.”

Neil was backed by Harborough District Council leader Cllr Phil King – who also wholeheartedly condemned Sir David’s killing.

Cllr King told the Mail this afternoon: “Although he was not someone I knew personally, I know that, despite whatever political differences we may have had, all elected members of HDC (Harborough District Council) and residents of Harborough District will whole-heartedly condemn the brutal murder of a democratically-elected representative going about their everyday business.”

The Conservative council chief said he’s now urging all of his councillors to review their own security at once.

“I have earlier this afternoon reminded all HDC councillors to review and be mindful of their personal security, especially when meeting members of the public and to seek advice from Leicestershire Police or council officers as necessary,” said Cllr King.

“This evening my thoughts and all their thoughts are with the family and friends of Sir David Amess MP.

“RIP.”

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa, who’s also a Conservative, said: “Such horrific and devastating news.

“Sir David was a kind, committed and dedicated Member of Parliament - my thoughts are with Sir David’s friends and family at this most difficult of times.”