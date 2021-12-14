Harborough man charged with drink driving
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 5:11 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 5:12 pm
A Harborough man has been charged with drink driving.
Police said Daniel Forbes, aged 25, of Church View, Market Harborough, was charged with driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol.
He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 28.
He was stopped by Northamptonshire Police on December 11 as part of their month-long campaign to tackle drink or drug driving over the Christmas and New Year period.