Harborough man arrested in relation to East Leicester disorder

Leicestershire Police arrested 47 people

A Market Harborough man has been arrested in relation to disorder in East Leicester.

The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and released on bail on September 19.

He is one of 47 people arrested, with eight charged.

It follows a recent spate of violence and disorder in the area, with some arrested from Birmingham and London.

Leicestershire Police confirmed it is investigating 158 crimes and has a 50-strong team looking at evidence.

Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “What happened in East Leicester last weekend is not what we want on our streets – and we won’t tolerate it.

“The tensions being felt by the communities are very real and are multi-faceted in their origins, but one thing is clear and that is that violence is not the answer.”

Following the disorder, home secretary Suella Braverman visited force headquarters, meeting with some officers who were on duty when the disorder broke out.

Officers also attended a meeting by Leicester City Council and city Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby. It was agreed a review would be undertaken into the circumstances leading up to the tension and events that led to the disorder. Advice will then be sought on how the council, police and communities can ensure it does not happen again.

Mr Nixon added: “While it’s my officers on the front line, dealing with the violence first hand – the wider response, with the community leaders, faith leaders, local authority and the force to work together to address what is at the root of this unrest.