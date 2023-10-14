Harborough man arrested in connection with sexual assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Market Harborough has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault.

The incident happened yesterday (Friday, October 13) between 12pm and 2pm, when a woman in her 40s was assaulted in the Manor Park area of Rothwell.

Police are appealing for information and said a 37-year-old man from Harborough has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

Officers are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to get in touch. They would particularly like to speak to a woman who was walking her dog in the area around the time of the assault - police said she is white, had long hair and was wearing a mustard coloured jacket.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.