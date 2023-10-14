News you can trust since 1854
Harborough man arrested in connection with sexual assault

The incident happened yesterday (Friday)
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Oct 2023, 17:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 17:31 BST
A man from Market Harborough has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault.

The incident happened yesterday (Friday, October 13) between 12pm and 2pm, when a woman in her 40s was assaulted in the Manor Park area of Rothwell.

Police are appealing for information and said a 37-year-old man from Harborough has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

Officers are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to get in touch. They would particularly like to speak to a woman who was walking her dog in the area around the time of the assault - police said she is white, had long hair and was wearing a mustard coloured jacket.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 23000638080 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.