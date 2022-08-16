Harborough man arrested in connection with cold calling fraud

Officers arrested three men on suspicion of fraud.

A Harborough man is among three people who have been arrested after police intercepted a suspected fraud.

Officers from Kent Police received a report on Tuesday August 9 that residents at a property in Broadstairs were potentially being targeted.

Concerns were raised after a bank received a request to withdraw a large amount of money to pay for a roof repair.

Investigations then revealed the victims had been approached by cold callers in July and since then had handed over several sums of cash.

Officers visited the property and arrested three men on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

A 23-year-old man from Market Harborough, a 33-year-old man from Clapton and a 38-year-old man from Leicester have been released on bail pending further enquiries.