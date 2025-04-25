Harborough man, 81, dies in hospital following crash in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 81-year-old man from Market Harborough has sadly died in hospital following a serious car crash in Northampton town centre earlier this month (April).

At around 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 1, a collision occurred in Bridge Street, outside the Plough Hotel, between the driver of a blue Hyundai Ioniq car and the driver of a silver Mercedes C-Class car.

An 81-year-old man from Market Harborough, who had been a passenger in the Hyundai, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries and sadly died there on Saturday, April 12, say police.

Officers say no arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.

Pictures from the scene on the night of the crash.

Investigators from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now re-appealing for anyone with information, including any dash-cam footage of any part of the collision, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000188263.