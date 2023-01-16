Harborough driver caught reversing car on A14 slip road was more than five times over the drink drive limit
A Harborough driver caught reversing on a dual carriageway slip road near Rothwell has been charged with drink driving.
Benjamin Clarke, aged 33, of Leicester Road, Market Harborough, was seen by police officers, reversing up an A14 slip road at around 2pm on Friday (January 13).
The Northants Road Policing Team said: “[He] blew a staggering 202 at the roadside. Provided a reading of 173 at custody.”
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.