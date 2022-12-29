Harborough district teenager found sleeping in his car on Christmas Day has been arrested for drink driving
He was found in Brinklow, Warwickshire
By The Newsroom
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 2:34pm
A Harborough district teenager found sleeping in his car on Christmas Day has been arrested for drink driving.
Police found the the 19-year-old man from Broughton Astley in the driver’s seat with the key in the ignition.
He was later charged with being drunk while in charge of a vehicle and will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on January 27.
In two separate incidents, two people were arrested after collisions on the M1 at Lutterworth and the A6 at Great Glen.