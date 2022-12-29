A Harborough district teenager found sleeping in his car on Christmas Day has been arrested for drink driving.

Police found the the 19-year-old man from Broughton Astley in the driver’s seat with the key in the ignition.

He was later charged with being drunk while in charge of a vehicle and will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on January 27.