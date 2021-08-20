Harborough district man missing from prison has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and driving while banned
Police stopped his van was stopped today (Friday)
Friday, 20th August 2021, 2:18 pm
Updated
Friday, 20th August 2021, 2:20 pm
A Harborough district man missing from prison was arrested today (Friday) on suspicion of drink-driving and driving while banned.
The 32-year-old man was held after Lutterworth-based officers stopped his white van on Main Street, Broughton Astley, this morning.
The man, who is from Broughton Astley, “was also wanted on recall to prison”, said Leicestershire Police.
“He remains in custody at this time.”