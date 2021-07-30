Harborough district man banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink-driving
He was arrested at his home after he failed to appear at Loughborough magistrates’ court last Wednesday (July 21)
A Harborough district man has been banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink-driving.
Daniel Medland, 24, of Machin Drive, Broughton Astley, was also sentenced for failing to turn up at court last week.
He was disqualified from getting behind the wheel for three years at Leicester magistrates’ court.
The ban will be reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a drink-driving rehabilitation course by September 18, 2023.
Medland was also fined £560 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £56 to the Victim Support service.
He was arrested by Lutterworth-based police at his home in Broughton Astley on Tuesday this week after he failed to appear at Loughborough magistrates’ court last Wednesday (July 21).