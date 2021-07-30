Harborough district man banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink-driving

A Harborough district man has been banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink-driving.

Daniel Medland, 24, of Machin Drive, Broughton Astley, was also sentenced for failing to turn up at court last week.

He was disqualified from getting behind the wheel for three years at Leicester magistrates’ court.

The ban will be reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a drink-driving rehabilitation course by September 18, 2023.

Medland was also fined £560 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £56 to the Victim Support service.