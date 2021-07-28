Harborough district man arrested after failing to turn up at court charged with drink driving

A man from the Harborough district has been arrested by police after he failed to turn up at court charged with drink driving.

Daniel Medland, 24, of Machin Drive, Broughton Astley, is now set to appear at Leicester magistrates’ court today (Wednesday).

Medland was held after he failed to appear at Loughborough magistrates’ court last Wednesday (July 21) accused of drink driving.

