Harborough district man appears in court charged with serious driving offences
He is due to reappear before Leicester magistrates on Thursday (August 26)
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 5:25 pm
A Harborough district man has appeared in court charged with serious driving offences.
Ashley Challis, 32, was accused of drink-driving and driving while disqualified at Leicester magistrates’ court on Saturday (August 21).
Challis, of Falcon Close, Broughton Astley, was remanded in custody.
Challis was arrested when Lutterworth-based police stopped his white van on Main Street, Broughton Astley, last Friday morning.