Harborough district burglar who was involved in attacks on ATMs is told to pay back nearly £250,000

They were given confiscation orders under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) which were granted by Leicester Crown Court on Monday (November 4).

The orders follow the conviction in April 2018 of Charlie Smith, formerly of Mere Lane, Bitteswell near Lutterworth, as well as Alfred Adams from Wigan and John Doran from Leeds.

All pleaded guilty to eight counts of burglary, three counts of unlawfully and maliciously causing an explosion of a nature likely to endanger life or cause serious damage to property, and one count of theft.

Three defendants who were jailed last year for more than 30 years for their part in a string of attacks on ATMs across the county have now been ordered to pay back hundreds of thousands of pounds.

POCA orders are granted by the courts allowing police to take assets and cash from defendants if they have benefited financially from their criminality.

On Monday the court ordered: Smith, 33, to repay £240,756; Adams, 41, to repay £257,213; Doran, 21, to repay £215,518.

Assets belonging to the defendants will also be sold to recoup the money and any outstanding amounts will need to be paid from any hidden assets. If they do not pay they will serve an additional two years in prison.

This will be in addition to the sentences they were given in April 2018. Smith was jailed for 10 years and seven months; Adams was jailed for 12 years; and Doran was jailed for eight years and seven months.

Roger Cherry, from the force’s economic crime unit, said: “The courts agreed that all three defendants had benefited financially from their criminality. They were all convicted after admitting their part in ATM breaks across Leicestershire and the region.

“When they were arrested officers recovered more than £100,000 of cash. This was money stolen during the burglaries, and will now be paid back to the owners of the ATM machines.

“Money obtained under the orders is submitted to the Home Office and a percentage is than shared between the police, criminal justice system and used to compensate victims of crime.