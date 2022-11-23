Gang of men, women and children try to raid Halfords in Harborough in front of stunned customers

A gang including men, women and children tried to rob Halfords in Market Harborough in front of stunned customers.

A shopper – who wishes to remain anonymous – was in the store on Rockingham Road at around 3.30pm on November 11 when it was targeted.

They told the Mail: “There was various people from children, woman and men in separate groups who appeared to come together to steal when one asked for the locked cabinets to be opened so they could look at a high value item.

“I had heard raised voices, a car hooting and the doorway alarms sounding a number of times, but didn’t see the group making off with the merchandise as I was towards the back of the store.”

Staff pressed the panic button which led to the group making off.

The shopper was towards the back of the store so did not see the full incident, but was aware of some people ‘acting suspiciously’.

The shopper added: “The staff did not appear distressed in anyway, but annoyed, they said they shouldn’t be having to deal with this and were powerless to intervene.”

A spokeswoman from Halfords said: “There was an incident in our store in Rockingham Road where a group of people attempted to take stock. Our panic devices were activated which deterred the perpetrators and no items were stolen.