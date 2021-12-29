Fresh warnings for fly-tippers as Harborough District Council cracks down on eco-crimes

People across Harborough are being warned that fly-tipping is illegal as the district council cracks down on eco-crimes.

You will face being fined up to £400 if you pay someone to remove your rubbish and it ends up being tipped illegally.

The fly-tipper will also obviously be fined or prosecuted in court if they are caught by the council’s specialist environmental crime team.

“Fly tipping is illegal.

“If you pay someone to dispose of your rubbish it is your legal responsibility to ensure they dispose of it correctly,” warned Harborough council.

“Ask to see a valid waste carrier licence & check the registration number is valid on the official register:

“Waste carriers, brokers and dealers (data.gov.uk)”

The new warning is going out after Cllr Phil King, the council’s leader, backed a campaign in the autumn to hit fly-tippers where it hurts – in the pocket.

He spoke out as the Local Government Association (LGA) demanded tougher penalties and punishments for people who dump rubbish.

“We are fully supporting this national initiative to drive up fines.

“Fly-tippers need severe treatment,” Cllr King told the Harborough Mail in August.

“They should be fined a minimum £400.

“And there shouldn’t be a 25 per cent discount if they pay up within so many days.

“Fly-tipping costs our taxpayers almost £50 million a year to clean up nationwide.

“That’s a staggering figure.

“Why should we be forced to spend your vital money cleaning up horrible waste when we have so many other crucial areas and services to spend it on?

“Personally I’d like to see the minimum fine hiked to £500,” said the Conservative council boss.

“We have an excellent record of combatting fly-tippers in Harborough – and unlike much of the country offences are actually falling here.

“But we are not complacent.

“We will keep on battling to make Harborough a much cleaner, greener place.

“Over half of rubbish illegally dumped is household waste,” insisted Cllr King.

“It’s an absolute nonsense, it’s bonkers.