Four shop windows smashed in Harborough town centre - teenager arrested

A teenage man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after windows were smashed at four town centre shops in Market Harborough in the early hours of today (Friday).

A teenager has been arrested after four shops and businesses in Market Harborough had their windows smashed in the early hours of today (Friday).

The suspect was detained by police as the alarm was raised at 2.37am today after windows were heard being broken on Adam and Eve Street in the town centre.

Officers raced to the scene and searched the entire area after the alert was sounded.

They arrested a 19-year-old man from Leicester “on suspicion of criminal damage”.

The suspect “remains under arrest at this time” as he is questioned about the attack, Leicestershire Police said.

Four shops and businesses had their windows smashed.

“No-one was reported to be in the premises at the time.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the report,” said police.

Anyone with any information about the incident is being urged to contact police quoting incident no 22*68830.

You can also report online at www.leics.police.uk or call the police on 101.

Today Harborough MP Neil O’Brien told the Harborough Mail: “I’d like to thank police officers for being so quick on the scene and making an immediate arrest.

“This vandalism will no doubt cause inconvenience and costs for local businesses - which is the last thing they need as they build back from the Covid pandemic,” said the Conservative MP.