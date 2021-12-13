Four men arrested after police raid an illegal pig farm near Lutterworth

Four men have been arrested after police swooped on an illegal pig farm near Lutterworth on Saturday morning (December 11).

Harborough-based police officers raced to the farm on Dunton Road, Leire, at about 8am.

They are believed to have been tipped off by local people who became suspicious of abnormal activity around the farm.

The alarm was raised after a lot of vehicles were spotted parked up at the scene.

Police wildlife officers based in Harborough district found a number of pigs at the site believed to have been “slaughtered illegally”.

They immediately called a vet.

And they had to put a number of pigs to sleep to put them out of their suffering.

Other pigs at the farm had to be taken away to be looked after by Leicestershire County Council.

Police arrested four men at the scene on “suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal”.

Two men aged 31 from Birmingham, a 34-year-old man from Coventry and a man aged 72 from Leicester were all detained on the spot by officers.

The four suspects were questioned by police before being released “under investigation pending further enquiries”.

Police also immediately alerted Leicestershire Trading Standards and the RSPCA.

The investigation into the highly-organised illegal operation is now being spearheaded by Leicestershire Trading Standards.

A Leicestershire Trading Standards spokeswoman said: “Officers from Leicestershire Trading Standards were called out to the farm by Leicestershire Police and have removed a number of pigs from the site.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we will continue to work closely with the police.”

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough District Council, told the Harborough Mail this afternoon: “This is absolutely awful.

“We were aware of this police investigation.

“Apart from cruelty to the animals, there was also a risk that unregulated and contaminated meat would find its way on to the market and into the food chain.

“I don’t want to say any more at the moment because we know that the police and Trading Standards investigation into this incident is ongoing.”

A shocked local farmer who asked not to be named told the Mail: “This is the sort of thing that gets good legitimate farmers like myself a bad name.

“It is shocking and is simply not acceptable.

“Farm animals should be looked after properly and treated well.

“I am pleased that the police are carrying out an investigation into what went on there and have put an end to this,” said the farmer.