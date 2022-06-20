Former local huntsman due to face trial next week accused of seriously injuring hunt saboteur near Harborough​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Chris Mardles, 25, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Mel Broughton, an animal rights activist with the Northants Hunt Saboteurs group.

A former local huntsman is due to face trial next week accused of seriously injuring a hunt saboteur by riding a horse over him during a meet near Market Harborough.

Mardles is now due to face trial at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday June 29 after he was remanded on unconditional bail at the town’s magistrates’ court on Monday May 23.

Mr Broughton suffered a collapsed lung and several broken bones in the incident outside Sibbertoft on September 5, 2020.

He was flown to hospital by air ambulance for urgent treatment as police launched an investigation.