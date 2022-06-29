Former local huntsman accused of seriously injuring a hunt saboteur near Harborough is now set to face trial next March

Chris Mardles is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Mel Broughton, an animal rights activist with the Northants Hunt Saboteurs group.

A former local huntsman accused of seriously injuring a hunt saboteur by riding a horse over him during a meet near Market Harborough is now set to face trial next March.

Mardles, who is on unconditional bail, is now due to be tried at Nottingham Crown Court in the week starting Monday March 13, 2023.

That will be two and a half years since the alleged offence.

Mr Broughton suffered a collapsed lung and several broken bones in the incident near the village of Sibbertoft on September 5, 2020.

He was flown to hospital by air ambulance for urgent treatment as police launched an investigation.