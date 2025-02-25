Former Leicestershire Police officer jailed after pursuing relationship with vulnerable woman

Former Leicestershire Police officer Daniel Jackson has been jailed for pursuing a relationship with a vulnerable woman.

A former Leicestershire Police officer has been jailed for pursuing a relationship with a vulnerable woman, sending shirtless pictures of himself and messaging in a “flirtatious” manner.

Daniel Jackson had met the unnamed female while leading an investigation.

The 38-year-old gave the victim his personal phone number and went on to have a sexual relationship with her, the police watchdog investigating the case said. Messages sent by Jackson over WhatsApp “quickly turned flirtatious” and he sent images of himself to her, including one in which he was topless, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) added.

They also “indicated sexual contact”. The offence took place between May and June 2022.

According to the IOPC, police officers should not pursue sexual or improper emotional relationships with those they meet on the job. Jackson, from near Derby, pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court yesterday (Monday, February 24). He resigned from Leicestershire Police in September 2022.

Judge Timothy Spencer KC handed him a six-month prison sentence for his crime. Jackson is also expected to face a gross misconduct hearing over his actions, to be held by Leicestershire Police at a later date. If the force deems the behaviour serious enough, he could be barred from policing.

Sentencing Jackson, Judge Spencer said he “must have known the woman was in a vulnerable situation but he continued the relationship despite many opportunities to stop”. He added: “He has now been held accountable for his actions and paid a high price by losing his liberty.”

IOPC director Derrick Campbell said: “Police officers must not to engage or pursue a sexual or improper emotional relationship with anyone they meet during the course of their duties. This case serves as a warning to any officer who fails to maintain those professional boundaries.