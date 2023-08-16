File image

An ex-Leicestershire police officer faces two allegations of sexual misconduct.

The former police constable, who has since left Leicestershire Police, is accused of sending sexually explicit images to two colleagues between September 2021 and June 2022 on an instant messaging app. He has also been accused of kissing and touching a female colleague sexually without her permission.

The police force has not named the officer in question in a bid to ‘protect the welfare of all involved’.

Leicestershire Police says if proven, the allegations levelled against him would constitute a breach the standards of professional behaviour expected from police officers. The force has called the former police officer before a gross misconduct hearing.