News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Former Leicestershire police officer accused of sending sexually explicit pictures and touching colleague inappropriately

He is a former police constable who has since left Leicestershire Police force
By Hannah Richardson
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 10:20 BST
File imageFile image
File image

An ex-Leicestershire police officer faces two allegations of sexual misconduct.

The former police constable, who has since left Leicestershire Police, is accused of sending sexually explicit images to two colleagues between September 2021 and June 2022 on an instant messaging app. He has also been accused of kissing and touching a female colleague sexually without her permission.

The police force has not named the officer in question in a bid to ‘protect the welfare of all involved’.

Leicestershire Police says if proven, the allegations levelled against him would constitute a breach the standards of professional behaviour expected from police officers. The force has called the former police officer before a gross misconduct hearing.

The private hearing is set to take place between August 22, and August 25. The force says a report will be published afterwards detailing the outcome.