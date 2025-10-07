Former Broughton Astley teacher who filmed up schoolgirls’ skirts is banned from teaching

Thomas Estley Community College in Broughton Astley (image: Google).

A former maths teacher will never teach again after filming up schoolgirls’ skirts in Broughton Astley.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Norris used his phone to video 14 and 15-year-old girls while they were taking part in their mock GCSEs.

During Leicestershire Police’s investigation into the maths teacher, tech experts also found numerous illegal child pornography images from the internet, including animated cartoon images of children, with some kept in files called ‘Sexy Schoolgirls’ and ‘Young’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norris pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism of underage girls in 2022, while he also admitted two counts of possessing indecent images of children – which related to dozens of pictures and videos. He also pleaded guilty to one count of having a prohibited image, and received a suspended 10-month sentence for his actions.

Norris, who taught at Thomas Estley Community College in Broughton Astley, was also ordered to spend 40 days with probation officers, a further 90 days on the Horizon programme for sex offenders, and was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Norris was then jailed around a year later for breaching the terms of that sentence. Now, a teacher misconduct panel has ruled the 51-year-old should be barred from the profession for good.

Panel members ruled that Norris’ actions were “clearly deliberate”, adding they had not been provided with “any evidence of remorse or insight” into the reason for his actions. Norris did not attend the meeting, having asked for the decision to be made without a full hearing, but had signed a statement of agreed facts and admitted his conviction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel further felt Norris had “sought to exploit his position of trust” through his actions. Public confidence in the profession would be weakened if such behaviour was “not treated with the utmost seriousness”, members added. They advised he should be barred from the profession without any right to apply for the ban to be lifted.

Decision maker Sarah Buxcey agreed with their recommendations, saying the case had “serious convictions involving children”. She added: “In my judgement, the lack of evidence of insight or remorse means that there is some risk of the repetition of this behaviour and this puts at risk the future wellbeing of pupils.”

Ultimately, Ms Buxcey ruled Norris should be “prohibited from teaching indefinitely” in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England. He will not be able to apply for his ability to teach to be restored, she added.