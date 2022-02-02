Fly-tipper caught red-handed by patrolling police officer at 3.30am on Leicestershire border

This fly-tipper was caught red-handed dumping rubbish – including an old TV – in the local countryside by a patrolling policeman in the middle of the night.

The man was caught as he tipped domestic waste from his car into a ditch in a rural lane on the Leicestershire-Northamptonshire border at 3.30am.

The offender now faces being fined up to £400 by West Northamptonshire Council after being nabbed by PC Hutch Hutchings, of Northamptonshire Police Rural Crime Team.

“Whilst out patrolling Hutch came across a vehicle at the side of the road," said police today.

“He stopped and engaged with the person in it.

“It turned out he was in the process of emptying his car of rubbish into the ditch.

“There was a large old TV in a box and other household items.

“He was made to put the items back in to his car out of the ditch.

“He’s now been passed over to the council for prosecution.”

PC Hutchings added: “Imagine being caught red-handed fly-tipping.

“This man was at 03.30 this morning whilst I was out patrolling.