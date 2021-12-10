Five drivers arrested in the Harborough district on suspicion of drink or drug driving since the start of December

Five drivers have been arrested in the Harborough district on suspicion of drink or drug driving since the start of December.

Officers said they have already seen a worrying increase in people driving under the influence across the county.

Leicestershire Police have once again started their Christmas campaign to clamp down on drink driving and have already arrested 39 drink drug drivers since December 1 - there had been 32 arrests on this same day in December 2020.

The figures of people arrested so far are:

- 17 in Leicester

- 8 in North West Leicestershire

- 5 in the Harborough district

Jonathan Clarkson, Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership spokesperson, said: “We have seen a worrying trend in the number of arrests this year which look set to continue during the festive period.”

“Between January and October this year Leicestershire Police made 1,226 drink drug drive arrests, the number of arrests in October alone was 134, the highest monthly figure since April 2010.