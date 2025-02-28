Fire TV Stick users could risk a huge fine this weekend 🚨

Fire TV stick users could land themselves a hefty fine with a simple mistake.

It is becoming increasingly easy to fall into this costly trap.

Viewers are being reminded what to watch out for.

If you own a Fire TV stick it is becoming ever increasingly easy to make a simple but costly mistake. Streaming viewers may have decided to wave goodbye to the TV licence, however there is a trap they could still fall into.

Amazon’s popular device can play home to all your favourite apps and services. Meaning you can group Netflix, Apple TV, Now, Prime Video and more together with ease.

However as more and more streamers start dipping their toes into providing live coverage of sports and events it puts streaming-only users at risk of fines if they don’t remain vigilant. And that is not just for owners of so-called ‘dodgy’ sticks.

Fire TV Stick users told to avoid £1,000 mistake

The Fire Stick makes any TV smart | Amazon

For those who have invested in a streaming stick - like Amazon’s Fire TV - and don’t find themselves watching live TV anymore or using BBC iPlayer, you might have been tempted to not renew your licence fee. Currently, if you only watch on demand and streaming services like Netflix or Prime Video one isn’t required - although that could change under plans being considered by the Government.

But the streaming giants have started to offer more and more live coverage. From Prime Video having Champions League to Netflix’s recent broadcasts of WWE action.

The streaming giant is now the home of wrestling and if you are a fan you may find yourself staying up late to watch the action as it happens. But to do this, you do require a TV licence - in the UK at least.

And if you are caught watching live TV without paying for the licence fee, you could be at risk of landing a huge fine. Brits could be charged as much as £1,000 for breaking this law, so make sure you are covered before watching the wrestling live this weekend.