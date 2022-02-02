Farmers warned to watch out for hare-coursing gangs after suspicious intruders spotted in the Harborough area

Farmers are being warned by police to watch out for hare-coursing gangs near Market Harborough after suspicious intruders have been spotted driving into fields over the last few days. Photo by NFU.

Farmers are being warned by police to watch out for hare-coursing gangs near Market Harborough after suspicious intruders have been spotted driving into fields over the last few days.

The warning is being issued to farmers and landowners throughout the area after suspected hare-coursers were seen shining bright lights as they mowed down valuable crops near Kelmarsh.

“Reports of vehicles travelling over arable fields near to junction two of the A14 have been reported.

“Over the past three days vans and cars have been seen in the area and persons across the fields shining lamps,” Northamptonshire Police told the Harborough Mail today.

“Should you witness any activity like this and it's happening at the time, please call us immediately to allow our Force Control Room to assess and direct a response to it.

“If you are able to obtain any vehicle details safely, this would assist us in identifying the offenders.

“If it’s crime at the time, call 999,” said police.

“Anything else call 101 or report online at https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/”

The police warning comes after local farmers are said to be feeling besieged after a dramatic “surge” in hare-coursing attacks over the last few months.

They are being regularly targeted by the “dangerous offenders” behind the “vile and cruel” practice – banned in the UK 18 years ago.