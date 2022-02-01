Farmers in Harborough feeling 'under siege' after surge in hare-coursing attacks across the region

Farmers in Harborough and across the East Midlands are feeling under “siege” after a dramatic surge in brutal hare-coursing attacks across the region over the last few months.

Farmers in Harborough and across the East Midlands are feeling under “siege” after a dramatic surge in hare-coursing attacks across the region over the last few months.

Landowners and farmers in south Leicestershire and over the Northamptonshire border are being regularly targeted by the “dangerous offenders” behind the “vile and cruel” practice – banned in the UK 18 years ago.

Many victims have been threatened and abused by hare-coursing gangs, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) is warning.

And the intimidating criminals have also caused widespread damage and left a trail of “destruction” to land and property behind them.

Farmers’ union chiefs and police are now stepping up efforts to crack down on these criminals as they spoke to the Harborough Mail about the fast-growing problem throughout the far-flung rural Harborough district.

And backed by furious Harborough MP Neil O’Brien they are calling on the public to alert police as soon as they spot hare-coursers in the local countryside as brown hare numbers continue to fall.

Today NFU county adviser Harriet Ranson warned: “We have seen a surge in hare-coursing incidents across the East Midlands in recent months and farmers feel under siege.

“Over the past year Leicestershire has been targeted by these dangerous offenders who think nothing of threatening and abusing those who stand in their way, causing criminal damage to gain access to fields and leaving a wake of destruction to crops, soil structure and wildlife habitats behind them.

“Policing rural areas has its challenges and that’s where the public can play a crucial role.

“If you’re out and about in the countryside around Market Harborough or elsewhere and see anything that looks like hare-coursing taking place, call 999 immediately or 101 after an incident has happened,” said Harriet.

Sending out a powerful SoS to the public to get behind under-threat farmers and help combat hare-coursers, she stressed: “We need people to be the eyes and ears of the police and farmers.

“And please try to get photos or video footage of hare-coursing suspects and activity - but only if it’s safe for you to do so.

“Hare-coursing is a vile, cruel illegal activity intrinsically linked to organised crime,” said Harriet.

“Let’s make it a thing of the past.”

She urged people to look out for:

- Groups of vehicles parked in a rural area – for example, by a gateway to farmland, on a grass verge, on a farm track or bridle path

- Racing dogs like lurchers, whippets and greyhounds

- Vehicles travelling in convoy, with vans at the front and rear containing minders

- Suspects using binoculars to spot hares

- People walking the edge of a field to frighten a hare into the open.

What to do next:

- Ring 999 if hare-coursing is taking place

- Take photos or videos, but only if you can do so safely.

Hare-coursing was banned in the UK by the Hunting Act 2004.

“It is often committed by organised criminal gangs on large areas of flat farmland suitable for hares,” said the NFU.

“Offenders travel large distances to course hares, with gangs filming the chase for betting purposes.”

Sgt Paul Archer, of Leicestershire Police’s rural policing team, told the Mail: “We have seen a rise over the last 12 months of hare-coursing offences across Leicestershire and Rutland.

“We believe a proportion of this is from increased reporting from landowners or farmers who may not have previously reported such incidents to the police.

“We are continuing to work with the local communities, as well as our partners, around the issue of hare-coursing which is being treated seriously by the force,” said Sgt Archer.

“I would continue to ask anyone who has any information regarding these offences to contact the police.

“The more information we have on this issue allows us to build a better picture in our efforts to tackle it.”

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien said: “Hare-coursing is a despicable activity that has no place in our society.

“It is also associated with a range of other criminal activities, such as theft, criminal damage, violence and intimidation.

“I know from my own conversations with farmers in Harborough that this is something many of them have unfortunately experienced personally on more than one occasion.”

The angry Conservative MP said he has been imploring the Government to get tough with organised criminal gangs carrying out hare-coursing all over the UK.

And Neil said that a new hare-coursing bill is now set to be put before MPs in an attempt to tackle the criminal crisis threatening the countryside.

“I have been sharing their concerns with Ministers and am pleased to see a hare-coursing bill has been proposed to tackle this problem.

“And I look forward to supporting it in Parliament.

“The Bill, which has also been welcomed by the RSPCA, will bring forward a package of measures to strengthen the powers and penalties available to law enforcement agencies to crack down further on hare-coursing,” said Neil.

“This includes increasing the maximum penalty for trespassing in pursuit of game to an unlimited fine and also for the first time introduces the possibility of up to six months’ imprisonment.