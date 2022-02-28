Families watch on in horror as motorcyclist speeds through packed Harborough park after refusing to stop for police

A motorcyclist sped through a packed park in Market Harborough on Saturday lunchtime after refusing to stop for police.

Stunned families and dog walkers looked on amazed as the motorcyclist rode in to Welland Park as a police car pursued the suspect into the popular attraction’s car park.

The suspect is still being hunted today after managing to escape pursuing officers.

“At around 12.30pm officers on patrol in Market Harborough made a request for a motorcyclist to stop.

“However, the rider failed to do so and turned into a car park in Farndon Road.

“Police followed the motorcycle into the car park, but the rider carried on into Welland Park,” said Leicestershire Police today.

“The motorcycle was not followed by officers into the park.

“Enquiries to locate the vehicle and rider are continuing.”

A shocked mum who was sitting outside the café in Welland Park with her baby boy said: “It was incredible.

“One minute we were sitting there in the sunshine having a coffee in Welland Park and the next this biker clad all in black came tearing along the path by the river.

“We could see the police car with its siren blaring and its blue lights flashing, it was like a crazy scene out of a TV drama,” said the local eye-witness.

“As far as we could see the biker headed back out through the park on to Welland Park Road and hared off chased by the police car.

“Welland Park was very busy at the time with families and children all over the place.

“They looked on amazed as this drama played out in front of them.