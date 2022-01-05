Eleven drink and drug-drivers arrested in Harborough during the Christmas period

A total of 11 drink and drug-drivers were arrested by police in Harborough during the force’s December crackdown on the roads.

A total of 11 drink and drug-drivers were arrested by police in Harborough during the force’s December crackdown on the roads.

Seven motorists were stopped for drink-driving and four for drug-driving across Harborough district.

They were among 111 drink-drivers and 38 drug-drivers detained by officers in Leicestershire and Rutland between December 1 and January 1.

One driver in the county “blew” 130 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath during a roadside breath test, it’s emerged.

That’s almost four times the legal limit of 35.

And 33 drivers were arrested after they ploughed into stationary vehicles, roadside furniture, trees and ditches.

Most of the drivers stopped were male.

But some 18 female drivers were also arrested.

Just under a quarter of people found to be unfit at the wheel were aged 24 or under.