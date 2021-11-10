Electric scooter seized and crushed because it was being ridden 'poorly' in the Harborough district

An electric scooter has been seized by police and will be crushed because it was being ridden “poorly” in the Harborough district today (Wednesday).

The e-scooter was confiscated after Lutterworth-based officers spotted it on the road between Kibworth Beauchamp and Fleckney this morning.

“Seized, one for the crusher,” said Harborough police.