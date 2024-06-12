Elderly man charged with sexual assault on bus travelling to Harborough

File image

An elderly man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident on a bus travelling to Market Harborough.

Police say the alleged attack took place on a bus travelling from Kettering on Friday May 10.

David Bellamy, age 79, of Kettering, has been charged with sexual assault on a woman.

He appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court yesterday (Tuesday) and will appear at Leicester Crown Court on July 29.