Elderly man charged with sexual assault on bus travelling to Harborough

Published 12th Jun 2024, 14:45 BST
An elderly man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident on a bus travelling to Market Harborough.

Police say the alleged attack took place on a bus travelling from Kettering on Friday May 10.

David Bellamy, age 79, of Kettering, has been charged with sexual assault on a woman.

He appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court yesterday (Tuesday) and will appear at Leicester Crown Court on July 29.

Officers said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our previous appeal for information.”