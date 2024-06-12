Elderly man charged with sexual assault on bus travelling to Harborough
An elderly man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident on a bus travelling to Market Harborough.
Police say the alleged attack took place on a bus travelling from Kettering on Friday May 10.
David Bellamy, age 79, of Kettering, has been charged with sexual assault on a woman.
He appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court yesterday (Tuesday) and will appear at Leicester Crown Court on July 29.
Officers said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our previous appeal for information.”