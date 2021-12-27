Eight drivers arrested for drink and drug driving in the Harborough district so far this month

Eight drivers have been arrested by police for drink and drug-driving in the Harborough district so far this month.

Seven motorists were detained by officers for drink-driving in Harborough along with one more for drug-driving.

Police have already held 106 drink/drug drivers across Leicestershire as part of their annual Christmas crackdown.

There were 132 people arrested during the whole of December 2020.

One driver in the county “blew” 130 during a roadside breath test.

That’s almost four times the legal limit.

And some 18 of the arrests have been made after drivers have crashed into stationary vehicles, roadside furniture, trees and ditches.

The vast majority of culprits stopped have been male – along with eight female drivers.

Just over a quarter of those people found unfit behind the wheel have been aged 24 or under.

Police are urging anyone who sees someone who appears to be a drink or drug driver enter a vehicle to drive away to note down their registration plate and direction of travel.